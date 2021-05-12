Brit Awards 2021 winners list: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift bag top honours

The prestigious Brit Awards were held recently at London's O2 Arena, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The host of this one of the biggest music nights was Jack Whitehall with big stars like , Dua Lipa, and others marking their presence. Talking about the ceremony, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to bag the Global Icon award, on the other hand, Dua Lipa won the album of the year for Future Nostalgia.

Here's the complete winners list:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Two BRIT Awards and an incredible performance, what a night for @DUALIPA! ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/owbSGVRtpv — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Now that is what you call a breakthrough, another massive congrats to @arloparks ? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/3ex2UeOTkN — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Here is @Harry_Styles accepting his award, which yes we will be watching on repeat for the next week #BRITs pic.twitter.com/8FoKI37Fnv — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff WINNER

Global Icon

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa garnered praises and applauds for their performances in the ceremony.