Brit Awards 2021 winners list: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift bag top honours

The prestigious Brit Awards were held recently at London's O2 Arena, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The host of this one of the biggest music nights was Jack Whitehall with big stars like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and others marking their presence. Talking about the ceremony, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to bag the Global Icon award, on the other hand, Dua Lipa won the album of the year for Future Nostalgia.
Here's the complete winners list:
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba feat DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff WINNER
Global Icon
Taylor Swift
Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa garnered praises and applauds for their performances in the ceremony.
