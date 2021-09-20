BTS and ARMY share a very special bond. The band members go out of their way to do whatever they can for ARMY. So when singer Jimin was not able to perform at one of the concerts, he obviously felt terrible. This was in Macau in late 2017 during the band's Wings Tour. BTS had announced that Jimin would not be able to participate due to his health issue. In a statement, they also revealed that he was experiencing cramps in his neck and shoulder. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's obsessive male fan comes charging at him outside a New York restaurant; the Winter Bear's security team steps in the nick of time — watch video

While he couldn’t perform in the concert, he did interact with the fans briefly. “I'm terribly sorry. Let's get together again soon, I love you and thank you,” he said. He was almost in tears. Later, he then joined RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook for a song before the night ended. Also Read - Meet BLITZERS, the newly formed Korean boy band that often gets mistaken as BTS

Many months later in their docu-series Burn The Stage, it was revealed that it wasn't easy for Jimin to sit out the Macau concert. In fact, he was trying his best to convince the management and fellow BTS members to allow him to perform. “I'd have nothing to say if I were injured, but what I have is just a bad case of sore muscles,” he told the members. However, they didn’t seem convinced and he was not allowed to perform. Also Read - BTS ARMY showers love on RM; trend 'We are proud of Namjoon' ahead of his speech at UNGA tomorrow

One of the members was heard telling Jimin, “Even if you stand on the stage, I don't think our fans would be able to enjoy your performance, they'd be anxious for you.” RM told him, “I know that whatever we say, it wouldn't make it okay. Anyway, hang in there.”

Well, the incident reminds us how much Jimin cares for ARMY.