While the pandemic created many unpleasant situations and things, one change that is quite noticeable is the rise in consumption of online content. OTT platforms grew exponentially since the time the pandemic started. Even in India, people started consuming content which they didn't earlier. The internet has made it possible for people to see content from different parts of the world which wasn't the case earlier. Series like Squid Game, Money Heist and artists like BTS became super popular in India.

As per the Duolingo Language Report of 2021, as reported by Business Insider, many Indians are now being influenced by pop culture. More youngsters in the age group of 17-25 were learning Korean in the year, the report said. That's not all. According to the report, Korean has gone on to become the fifth-most popular language that Indians are wanting to learn. The other top 4 languages being English, Hindi, French and Spanish. Squid Game was a factor that led people to learn the Korean language, the report said.

56 per cent of the respondents across the world said that movies and OTT series did prompt them to learn a new language. A whopping 28 per cent of people across the world started learning Korean after watching Squid Game and 37 per cent of people around the world started learning Spanish after watching Money Heist.

Meanwhile, talking about 2021, while people throughout the globe continued to search for information about the Covid-19 pandemic, South Korean drama Squid Game on Netflix took the top spot this year for searches for TV shows to watch, Google said on Wednesday. "Squid Game took the top spot this year for searches for TV shows to watch. But we also started to navigate a return to life outside the house, wondering how we should go about ditching the sweatpants -- the top trending search for 'how to style...' was 'how to style straight leg jeans'," the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)