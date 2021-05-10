BTS: ARMY gives hilarious reactions to Bangtan Boys' question, Are you #SmoothLikeButter? view tweets

From the time BTS announced their second English song, Butter, we saw ARMY going all out and making every small information about the track becoming the worldwide trend on social media, including the hair colors of the Bangtan Boys for their song. Recently, the K-Pop band, shared a simple concept of with #SMOOTHLIKEBUTTER written on a slab of the yellow butter pack and asking ARMY, ‘Are you smooth like butter?’ by giving a swipe up preorder link. Also Read - BTS: ARMY's reaction to the new hair colors of the K-Pop band members for their latest song, Butter, will make you ROFL – view tweets
While some came up with theories, many fans showed their creativily with their hilarious theories and memes. So, let's check out a few of them... Also Read - Butter: ARMY goes gaga over the new teasers of BTS' upcoming song, trends '3rd taste of Butter' like wild fire – view tweets
The much-awaited song Butter will release on May 21. So, are you excited for this song? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - BTS' Suga to drop D-3 mixtape much sooner than expected? Here's what ARMY thinks
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.