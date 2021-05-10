BTS: ARMY gives hilarious reactions to Bangtan Boys' question, Are you #SmoothLikeButter? view tweets

From the time BTS announced their second English song, Butter, we saw ARMY going all out and making every small information about the track becoming the worldwide trend on social media, including the hair colors of the Bangtan Boys for their song. Recently, the K-Pop band, shared a simple concept of with #SMOOTHLIKEBUTTER written on a slab of the yellow butter pack and asking ARMY, ‘Are you smooth like butter?’ by giving a swipe up preorder link. Also Read - BTS: ARMY's reaction to the new hair colors of the K-Pop band members for their latest song, Butter, will make you ROFL – view tweets

While some came up with theories, many fans showed their creativily with their hilarious theories and memes. So, let's check out a few of them...

taehyung being #SmoothLikeButter and asking seokjin to go out to eat in the middle of filming pic.twitter.com/CafZjthC5g — hourly taejin (@hourIytaejin) May 9, 2021

Would they just give us lyrics that easily? I can’t trust it! But then again, do they want us to not trust it and then it turns out to be some lyrics? But then, is that their goal to make us think they are and we’re back at square one! I’m going to sleep ?✌?#SmoothLikeButter — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) May 9, 2021

From "light it up like dynamite" to "smooth like butter"? Song of the year material lyrics. ?#SmoothLikeButter #BTS_Butter — BTS Charts & Updates ? (@armyhot10) May 9, 2021

it does give off a little bit of a Smooth Criminal vibe #SmoothLikeButter pic.twitter.com/wtsDHy1tgQ — Yassin Adam⁷ ? (@btsbeingbtsyt) May 9, 2021

What do Jungkook and Eren Yeager have in common? They both have the power to destroy the world ?? #SmoothLikeButter #ButterTeaser1 #BTS_Butter [@BTS_twt] pic.twitter.com/yhhvdOWbKB — Stephen ⁷? (@Woah_Suga) May 9, 2021

The much-awaited song Butter will release on May 21. So, are you excited for this song? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.