ARMY have a new reason to celebrate as BTS member Jin's solo number Yours for the show Jirisan has set the 2021 record for K-Pop soloists. After its release, the song has soared to the top of iTune charts in several countries all over the world. According to Soompi, Yours has already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 82 different regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Thailand, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and more. It has thereby set a new record for K-pop solo songs released in 2021. This comes weeks after Jimin was credited for his song Friends in the Marvel Eternals film.

ARMY can't keep calm with this development. "Yours debuting with only 15 hours of tracking and now holds the record for biggest ost debut stream on spotify. YES KIM SEOKJIN DID THAT !!," wrote a fan. Another one added, "UNPROMOTED AND NOT EVEN 24 HOURS OF TRACKING." Have a look at some of the reactions:

The song has been written by Gaemi and JIDA. Starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon, Jirisan revolves around mountain rangers, who get entangled in the mysteries surrounding Mount Jiri.