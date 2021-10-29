BTS members are known to give ARMY surprises. It was the turn of Jungkook this time around. The singer dropped his version of Harry Styles’ song Falling and fans couldn’t keep calm. For the unversed, the original song is a part of the English singer’s album, Fine Line which was released in 2019. Jungkook’s version, which was recently released, has got over 9 million views already. Have a look at the song below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS’ Jungkook impresses ARMY with his cover of Harry Styles' Falling, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up and more
ARMY is going crazy over the song. A user wrote, “Oh my god in south korea it’s already 29 which means today marks two years since the last bts concert before covid started, and jungkook decided to post a cover in this date. im crying please look at the lyrics of falling.” Another comment read, “Why I'm falling, I actually fall. No I'm stupid that when I hear your voice I gone mad why? I'm happy but crying and praying for me. My heartbeat is insane. Save me. Can you hold me for a while. I love you kookie, please take care.” Another user wrote, “Thank you for another beautiful and heartmelting present babylove. it was unexpected but always welcome and also because it is you jeon jungkook who is the universe shinest star and greatest love ♡
#JUNGKOOK #JungkookFalling.” Also Read - BTS: Con Calma and Gasolina hitmaker Daddy Yankee to team up for a collaboration with the septet? Here's what's making fans hopeful
Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - BTS: Here's what V aka Kim Taehyung adds to his fitness routine to gain muscles and maintain body weight
The song surprised not just the ARMY but Jungkook’s own teammate J-Hope. His translated post read, “When did you make this (song).. it’s great."
