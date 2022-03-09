It’s Suga’s birthday today. He turns 29. On his special day, he has donated 100 million won to charity. A tweet from KpopHerald read, “In celebration of his 29th birthday, @BTS_twt's Suga donated some 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief for the victims of massive wildfires along the country's eastern coastal area. Here's to wishing this man a wonderfully happy birthday.” Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - BTS: Suga aka Min Yoongi breaks the internet with Holly's new pictures on birthday; ARMYs cannot handle their cuteness

In celebration of his 29th birthday, @BTS_twt's Suga donated some 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief for the victims of massive wildfires along the country's eastern coastal area. Here's to wishing this man a wonderfully happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/XIHGV5froF — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) March 9, 2022

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best South Song below: Also Read - Happy Suga Day: Let's check out 'young forever' gush-worthy pics of birthday boy Min Yoongi

ARMY is super-impressed by Suga’s gesture. “Our Generous King,” wrote a user. Another comment read, “Hands of Midas. Heart of GOLD! BIG HEART ENERGY!” Read another comment, “A good deed in need from a very admirable n talented person.” Read another comment, “In 2018, for his birthday, Suga donated $19k worth of hanwoo beef to 39 foster homes in his hometown, Daegu. The donation was made under the name ARMY ? In 2019, under the name of ARMY, he donated $90k to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Association along with dolls that he designed.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - BTS: When birthday boy Suga recalled buying lottery tickets due to financial crunch; 'I felt so hopeless...'

Our Generous King???

Happy Birthday Love ?

Happy Suga day?https://t.co/3cz8UMgKOj — ᵇᵗˢTANNITAETAE⁷???YOONGI DAY?? (@TanniTaeTae) March 9, 2022

Hands of Midas. Heart of GOLD! BIG HEART ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/M7DuXQxyvM — ? 1TBLSPˢᵘᵍᵃʳᶜʰ?? (@mandaroongi) March 9, 2022

In 2018, for his birthday, Suga donated $19k worth of hanwoo beef to 39 foster homes in his hometown, Daegu. The donation was made under the name ARMY ? In 2019, under the name of ARMY, he donated $90k to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Association along with dolls that he designed. — Racha⁷⟭⟬??️? (@borahae7ARMY) March 9, 2022

Well, here’s wishing Suga a wonderful year ahead.