BTS' Butter is the K-Pop band's first official entry for the Grammy Awards 2022; Bangtan Boys face tight competition from THESE artists

Entries for Grammy Awards 2022 have begun and fans of K-pop band BTS are supremely excited as they have marked their first official submission. The Bangtan Boys have submitted their famous song Butter in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group. The song remained to be at the top on Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks, and now it has made its way to the Grammys. The approval on the same is pending, but if approved, the Bangtan boys will face a severe competition.

K-pop boy consisting of Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, V, J-Hope and Jimin will be competing against Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA, Without You by The Kid LAROI and , Rumors by Lizzo featuring Cardi B and Mood by 24kGoldn in this category.

Last year, BTS had participated in several categories. They were nominated in the categories for the Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Pop Vocal Album with their album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. BTS' song Dynamite was also nominated in categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. However, the septet could not win.

Well, it remains to be seen if luck favours the boys this time and they will bring a Grammy home or not. It was recently that BTS had shined at MTV Music Awards 2021 by winning in categories like Group of the Year Award, Song of Summer and the Best K-Pop Award. All the best boys!