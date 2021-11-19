Jungkook is generally pretty fearless. In an episode of Bon Voyage, we also saw him go own bungee jumping. So while he doesn’t fear things that most people are scared of, he is petrified of a kitchen appliance. We are talking about microwaves. Also Read - BTS: When Jimin pretended to be RM and Suga's girlfriend and helped them compose an impromptu rap will make you smile – watch

He thinks they could blow up any been cited as saying he fears they could blow up at any moment. He also once said that when he was young, he didn't come out of his room while the food was being heated in the microwave.

The singer also finds sudden noises and things that can make sudden noises a bit uneasy. His not even fond of balloons and fireworks. He is seen hiding his face when around things like confetti cannons. In a video J-Hope was once trying to set off a handheld confetti popper. Jungkook said, "I'm scared of these types of things".

As you might be aware, Jungkook is the youngest BTS member. He practically grew up with other members of BTS. Talking about the same in his interview with Rolling Stone, BTS’s Jungkook said that he started his trainee years when he was growing up, and one thing he felt was a blessing for him was that he got to meet wonderful, nice, good six members. He was talking about his fellow band members. He added that he matured into a really good person that can be loved by a lot of people. “I’m really grateful for the fact that other members, the older members, have given me a lot of feedback, positive or negative. I’m really grateful to have met them,” the singer had said.