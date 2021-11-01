Some BTS fans are upset and it seems they have a good reason to be so. The quality of the Butter cassette tape is not good according to them. They received a white cassette tape with smudged/faded ink where Butter is written. A fan even wondered if he had received the right thing. He wrote, “Did I receive the wrong tape? What is this? The tape is more white and the font is faded. Even the BTS logo looks faded and there isn’t even a hologram sticker. Is this fake? HYBE, did you send me a fake one?” He was not the only one. Wrote another fan, “I just received the tape and the color looks totally different from the website. Did everyone else get a white colored tape? Or is mine a flawed one?” Also Read - BTS 2022 Seasons Greetings: Jungkook creates meltdown on Twitter with his hottest ever Action Taker avatar; fans say, 'Why so sexy?' — view tweets

It was not just the cassette fans were complaining about. One fan pointed out the scratches his ring had. Another fan wrote that he had received bent photo cards.

Have a look at a few reactions:

버터 카세트… 암 생각 없이 뜯어서 개봉 영상도 안 찍었으니 교환은 할 생각도 없지만 하자가 ㅎㅎ;; 그리고 공홈 사진이랑 너무 다른 거 아니냐 이걸 같은 제품이라고 파는 건가 그냥 내가 또 호구짓 한 거지 머… 응… pic.twitter.com/pBW0xagwjb — 랑 (@uiitx0) October 30, 2021

버터 카세트가 막 도착했는데,, 버스에서 보이는 거랑 색깔이 다른데,,, 트친님들도 혹시 다 하얀색인가요? 아니면 이거 불량이에요? ㅠㅠ I vote #Butter for #TheSong at #PCAs @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FuNFWfe9iH — 행복한탄이나라(탄나) ℳ? ????ℯ??ℯ (@cherisher__jc) October 30, 2021

버터 카세트 테잎 제가 받은게 잘못 온건가요? 뭐죠? 저 하얀 바탕에 흐리멍텅한 검은 버터 글씨는...

버터도 방탄 로고도 흐리멍텅해요ㅜㅜ

심지어 홀로그램도 없어요ㅜㅠ

가짠가? 하이브 나한테 가짜보낸거야?? pic.twitter.com/sc4Dn5LbOr — 혜니 (@mamang32) October 30, 2021

Many fans are asking for a refund or an exchange. They are hoping that in the future, there is a quality check before the things are sent out to people.