Some BTS fans are upset and it seems they have a good reason to be so. The quality of the Butter cassette tape is not good according to them. They received a white cassette tape with smudged/faded ink where Butter is written. A fan even wondered if he had received the right thing. He wrote, “Did I receive the wrong tape? What is this? The tape is more white and the font is faded. Even the BTS logo looks faded and there isn’t even a hologram sticker. Is this fake? HYBE, did you send me a fake one?” He was not the only one. Wrote another fan, “I just received the tape and the color looks totally different from the website. Did everyone else get a white colored tape? Or is mine a flawed one?” Also Read - BTS 2022 Seasons Greetings: Jungkook creates meltdown on Twitter with his hottest ever Action Taker avatar; fans say, 'Why so sexy?' — view tweets
It was not just the cassette fans were complaining about. One fan pointed out the scratches his ring had. Another fan wrote that he had received bent photo cards. Also Read - BTS X Halloween: A dekko at times when the septet entertained ARMY with their costumes and dancing moves
Have a look at a few reactions: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V finds a fan in Russian ballerina Maria Khoreva and she's as amazing as him – view pics
Many fans are asking for a refund or an exchange. They are hoping that in the future, there is a quality check before the things are sent out to people.
