BTS is growing stronger by the day. They have created some awesome songs and have millions of fans across the globe. Also known as the Bangtan Boys, the debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Now, it's the only band that debuted in 2013 to still be active without getting disbanded. None of the other K-Pop groups from that year are active so far. SPEED, Ladies' Code, HISTORY, and Topp Dogg are some of the groups from 2013. Apart from Ladies' Code, all have disbanded. Even Ladies' Code has been on a break since 2020. It's sad in a way because all of them showed great promise.

Meanwhile, BTS members have reached Los Angeles for the American Music Awards. They are all set to perform a couple of songs at the AMAs which are Butter Remix with Megan Thee Stallion and My Universe with Coldplay. The band is also nominated for three awardsn– artist of the year, favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song. As you might be aware, they won favorite pop duo or group the last two years.

It seems the band members decided to take the private exit from the Los Angeles airport and avoided the fans and media people who were there to get a glimpse of the band. There was a huge crowd at the Incheon Airport in Seoul to see the boys. The Korean media had gathered in full strength. The members had to quickly made their way to the plane. Their journey from Seoul to LA took about 11 hours.