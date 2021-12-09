BTS is one of the most popular bands we have right now. The have fans across the world. Now, after the first part of their Permission to dance on stage, Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin returned to Korea on December 6. The other members stayed back in the US. Now, J-Hope and V have returned to Korea. They were snapped at the airport. J-Hope was seen in a fluffy brown bathrobe with a bright yellow t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, V was seen in black jacket. ARMY seems to be happy on their return. “Jhope arrived on Incheon Airport, SK,” wrote a fan. “Jhope and Taehyung are gonna back in Seoul today,” read another comment. Calling him a warm teddy bear, a fan wrote, “Hobi looks like a warm teddy bear.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - BTS: Jin's 'embarrassing' Super Tuna breaks into Billboard Top 10 Hot Trending Songs; ARMY says, 'Sorry baby you created a smash hit' — read tweets

Jhope and Taehyung are gonna back in Seoul today !!! pic.twitter.com/T9JXilc889 — Kay⁷? (@jmkvult) December 9, 2021

welcome back to korea hobi ?#JHOPE pic.twitter.com/8QOvdRaWZr — MAYCEE ⁷ super tuna ? / taejin ost (@seokjinmylabsss) December 9, 2021

#JHOPE arrival on Incheon Airport, SK

? Press video. Pt 1 pic.twitter.com/0gLfIHLAEx — BTSsomma⁷ ?? (@btssomma) December 9, 2021

[?] Jhope are safely back in Korea at the ICN airport from LA @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/Rg2S18nLGD — BTS Updates, Charts & Fancafe ❄ (@_BTSMoments_) December 9, 2021

