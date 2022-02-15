BTS singer J-Hope give a pleasant surprise to ARMY as he shared a pic with Jimin for the first time after his surgery. In the picture, J-Hope can be seen siting on a sofa as a watches Jimin looking out of the window. Sharing a health update, J-Hope also said that Jimin is ‘very healthy’. ARMY is obviously happy. “Jimin is hobi's baby,” wrote a fan. “J hope is my life savior ????? jimin i missed u sm,” read another comment. Another fan wrote, “Today jimin he okay and j hope with him.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Alia Bhatt's Dholida – Watch Video

J hope is my life savior ????? jimin i missed u sm pic.twitter.com/0yJ3fT3MWZ — MySoulBelongsToJimin ?? (@petiteredhead13) February 15, 2022

[uarmyhope] instagram story ? <he is> very healthy + tagged @/j.m pic.twitter.com/jZvo17O2sA — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 15, 2022

jimin is hobi's baby ? pic.twitter.com/mJk9ujMLok — mimi pics (@jimimstudio) February 15, 2022

On January 31, BTS' agency BIGHIT Music informed in a statement that Jimin had contracted Covid-19 and had undergone a surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."