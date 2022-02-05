This is great news for all BTS fans. Jimin has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID and appendicitis surgery. He was admitted last week. BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement to inform that he had tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital. The statement also said that he ‘showed no extraordinary symptoms’ during his hospital stay. It further informed that his surgical site is ‘quickly healing’ without any issues. The entire statement can be read below: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook-Suga's 'musical synergy is magical' says ARMY; #7FATES_CHAKHO trends as first part of Stay Alive hits the internet – read tweets

We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin's quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5).

Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.

Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines.

Thank you.”

ARMY is overjoyed with his recovery. “JIMIN HAS RECOVERED!!! Thank god. I’m so happy for him, precious baby,” wrote a fan. Another one added, “So happy x3!!!” Read another comment, “He’s so deeply loved.” Have a look at some of the reactions below:

jimin has recovered from covid but is still resting due to his recent surgery — v⚘le⁷ (@kkukstudio) February 5, 2022

"This is bighit music... Jimin has completely recovered"pic.twitter.com/fKCsBJZQv0 — Octo⁷ (@Octo_Bangtan) February 5, 2022

I'm so happy jimin has recovered from covid thanks god , jiminie please take care and love you jimin ? pic.twitter.com/Kiof71folv — MAYCEE ⁷ ??️? (@seokjinmylabsss) February 5, 2022

JIMIN HAS RECOVERED!!!

Thank god. I’m so happy for him, precious baby. pic.twitter.com/aYeoPUQXyx — Pri⁷ (@TheeBTSprint) February 5, 2022

Here's hoping Jimin is back in action soon.