BTS is one of the most popular bands we have. They have millions of fans across the world who are known called ARMY. The fans support BTS a lot and even the members do all that they can for them. Now in and recent interview with with GQ Korea, Jungkook has revealed some information about himself that might be interesting for many fans. He revealed that that if he were to describe himself as a certain time of the day, he would be 2 AM. He said that he sleeps around 4 am and 2am is that time of the night when he can’t decide whether to do something or just go to bed. He added, “My life is like that right now. I have a lot to think about. What I should do, and practical things too. Yes. That’s why I’d be 2 AM.” Also Read - BTS: 5 BEST qualities of Jimin that ARMY adores and wants to emulate

Meanwhile, the singer was recently trending on social media after he posted an adorable picture of him playing with his two pet pups. Also Read - BTS X Blackpink: Lisa Manoban sports sweater from Jungkook's brother’s brand; LizKook shippers SPOT more common interests

Jungkook posted the pictures on Instagram, in which he could be seen lying on the floor as his adorable Italian Greyhounds, who are named Song and Paeng, rest on his stomach. He looked dapper dressed in a white T-shirt with a black pants. Moments after he shared the images, he received over 10.5 million likes. According to reports, Jungkook's first Instagram post of 2022 crossed one million likes in almost two minutes. With this, he has become the fastest person to achieve this. Also Read - BTS X 7 Fates - Chakho: Kim Taehyung aka Jooan's tale of Forbidden Love with Tiger sparks off speculations about his love interest – read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The K-pop singers are due to hold a concert in Seoul in March 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)