BTS members are super-popular and have a great fan-following. Their fans are called ARMY and are super-supportive of the band, However, a recent decision of the band left them disappointed. The worldwide Map of the Soul Tour has been cancelled. Fans were eagerly waiting for the concert, but it is not happening. The members had called off the Seoul leg of their tour last year in February, and not they have cancelled the entire tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The group's label Big Hit Music released a statement that read, "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour."

It further read, "However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR."

They also apologised to the fans. "Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible," read a part of the statement.

Big Hit Music asked fans to hold on to the tickets they had earlier purchased. They were hoping for things to improve and for the possibility of the tour getting rescheduled. But it wasn’t to be.

The Map Of The Soul Tour included 37 shows in 17 cities. Most of them were in North America, Europe and Asia. While the ARMY is disappointed with the tour’s cancellation, they would agree that it was the right thing to do as the pandemic situation is still tough.