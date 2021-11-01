BTS is loved by millions of fans across the globe. The members also have a lot of love and respect for ARMY. Now, it’s not uncommon for fans to express their love for the members. Something similar happened recently with J-Hope recently. He was responding to fan messages when he came across a post of a fan who asked him to marry her once she becomes an actor. Also Read - BTS: From waking up early to cooking his own breakfast, a peek into Jungkook's morning routine that ARMYs can take cues from

As translated by Instagram handle BTS weverse translation, the fan said, "Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me." She added, "Just a joke for saying marry me. Say 'you did a great job' to me." J-Hope wrote, "I hope you can be an awesome actor!!!" He added a few dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji.

In a past interview, J-Hope was asked about his role models. He said, that talking about who his role models were wasn't going to be an easy task. He added that he has known them since the moment he was born, but that is what makes this so arduous of a task. "How does one begin to talk about the people who have molded them and shaped them from birth into the human they are now? So I guess you probably figured out now that the people I am referring to are my parents," said J-Hope.

He went on to added that his parents have not lived easy lives. “My Dad was in the Army Reserves for 20 years before retiring years ago. This made raising three children extremely difficult for my mom: the constant moving, finding new schools, let alone the daily chaos that is taking care of three. But somehow, when I ask them about all of it, they admit it was hard, but always manage to make some joke about it. ‘I used to put Hello My Name Is… nametags on all of you when he would get home,’ my mom laughs,” said J-Hope.