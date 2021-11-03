If you are a BTS fan, this news will leave you with a bittersweet feeling. Their hit number Butter has beaten their own track Permission to Dance to be on the top of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter. This is the weekly chart dated November 6. According to Billboard, Butter got 2.7 million Twitter mentions in the tracking week. Also Read - BTS member Jin's OST for Jirisan to release on THIS date and ARMY's excitement soars a new high; trend 'YOURS BY JIN, JIN OST IS COMING' and more

The song's surge is being attributed to it being nominated for favourite pop song at the American Music Awards which will be airing on November 21. The other nominations are Doja Cat's Kiss Me More featuring SZA, Dua Lipa's Levitating, Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License and The Weeknd and 's Save Your Tears remix. Also Read - BTS: ARMY gets emotional seeing Jimin's name at the end credits of Marvel's Eternals; say, 'We are so proud of you' — read tweets

At the Grammy Awards 2020, BTS members were were nominated in the categories for the Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Pop Vocal Album with their album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. BTS' song Dynamite was also nominated in categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. However, they didn’t win. Also Read - BTS member J-Hope's pet Mickey has a new favourite person and its not the Korean rapper or his sister; can you guess that special guy?

Talking about Butter, it was released in May this year. It currently has a whopping 602,121,926 views on YouTube.

Talking about his inspiration for the song, Taehyung said in a past interview to Weverse Magazine, "Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. For “Butter,” I watched a lot of teen movies. And musicals. After that, I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie did [which turned out to be the movie Cry-Baby]. The image I got from that was really intense. That’s the look I used in Butter."