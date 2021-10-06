The BTS boys are extremely dedicated and go that extra mile to make sure the end result is the best. That’s what Jimin did for his Butter remix dance performance. During his interview for the Bangtan Bomb, the singer revealed that he found the choreography for the Butter remix performance to be difficult. “Jungkook and Hoseok did so well. This isn’t the style of dancing that I’m used to. So it was difficult. Even learning it was difficult. Jungkook did so well from the start,” he said. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio is a BTS fan, Britney Spears scouts destinations for wedding and more

Jimin also added that he attended multiple rehearsals for the performance video. He did this so that he could master the choreography. Jimin also said that he felt there was still scope for improvement. "Though I attended more practice sessions I still feel like I could have done better," Jimin said.

In a past interview with Weverse Magazine, Jimin had said that he found Butter a 'bit hard'. He had stated, "It wasn't a style I was used to, but I thought the actual dance was elegant when I saw the video and it had a lot of footwork, so I thought I'd be good at it, but it was way harder than I thought. During practice I even thought, Why am I so bad at dancing?"

He went on to say, “If you look at our usual choreography, it has very powerful parts with big movements and lots of power, but ‘Butter’ felt really difficult because all the power went in at the same time even though it was loose.”