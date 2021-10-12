BTS’ Jin is one of the most handsome members and now he’s hitting the gym. On Weverse, Jin shared an important update. He revealed that he has hit the gym ten times in just two weeks. Yes, you heard that right. He stated, “I promised that I would work out when I visit the office, and I visited almost 10 times in 2 weeks. What if I get so swole?” He went on to say that his body fat is down to 15%. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's PDA in Disneyland, Big shocker for BTS-Coldplay's My Universe and more
Now Jin is already known for his muscles. So ARMY is excited to see what more he has in store. Here’s a look at a few reactions: Also Read - BTS, Blackpink and more K Pop stars recommend their favourite K Dramas you should binge-watch
Jin had recently teased ARMY with the possibility of bulking up. He shared a pic that showed his shadow. He wrote, “If I grow my muscles, I’ll look like this, right?” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - BTS: Did you know this BIG aspect that makes Jimin different from all the other Bangtan Boys?
