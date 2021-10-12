BTS’ Jin is one of the most handsome members and now he’s hitting the gym. On Weverse, Jin shared an important update. He revealed that he has hit the gym ten times in just two weeks. Yes, you heard that right. He stated, “I promised that I would work out when I visit the office, and I visited almost 10 times in 2 weeks. What if I get so swole?” He went on to say that his body fat is down to 15%. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's PDA in Disneyland, Big shocker for BTS-Coldplay's My Universe and more

Now Jin is already known for his muscles. So ARMY is excited to see what more he has in store. Here's a look at a few reactions:

Jin stans thinking we are safe while other BTS members bulk up and then the OG gym rat of bts returns! If I see buff Jin, that’ll be the end of me pic.twitter.com/FcODIRwRy3 — BG⁷ (@SugaSmallHands) October 12, 2021

Jin is going to the gym#BTS #BTS_twt#OT7 pic.twitter.com/ewGel8N4nT — BTS_fanatic_all_day_everyday (@allfanatic3) October 5, 2021

footballer, Namjoon content line up is sexc and healing #IN_THE_SOOP_S2 BTS ver. — naush⁷ | jimtober ? (@TaelentedSeven) October 10, 2021

Jungkook working out in the gym & jumping on the trampoline Mini & Moni playing in the rain Hobi taking pictures Jin,Yoongi,Tae watching the fireworks & Everyone eating together Omg am so excited ??#Inthesoop2#InTheSoopBTS BTS BTS BTS pic.twitter.com/540ooYrt1N — LaLaLaLaLa (@flowerrfairyy15) October 10, 2021

Jin had recently teased ARMY with the possibility of bulking up. He shared a pic that showed his shadow. He wrote, "If I grow my muscles, I'll look like this, right?" Have a look at his post below:

So, are you excited to see Jin's new look? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.