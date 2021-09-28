BTS boys are known for not just their singing and dancing skills but also for their personalities. Many celebs are also fans of them. Recently, actor Andy Le, who plays Death Dealer in Marvel‘s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings expressed his love for Jimin. In an interview on the Andy Trieu Show, host and fellow stuntman Andy Trieu spoke about Le’s love for BTS and Jimin and asked, ‘Who was his bias?’

Choosing Jimin, he said, “My bias is Jimin. I think it might be because, for some reason, I feel like I just connect with him.” He added that he can’t just watch him and was at a loss of words to describe him. “I could connect with him, and I know he has a bit of tricking as well. I have a soft spot for that,” he stated.

He went on to reveal one of the best things he finds in Jim. He said, “I know he has this one routine he does with J-Hope, where J-Hope just drops on Jimin, and he just does this running aerial flip over him. So, yeah, I always have a soft spot for that!”

For those of you who don’t know, Jimin has experience in taekwondo, kumdo, hapkido, and Chinese martial arts as well which makes him stand out.

When asked about his favourite song, Andy said, “So, depending on whatever mood I am in. If I’m going for a cruise and need some comfort music, it was always ‘Save Me,’ and ‘MIC DROP,’ would be the ones I use for the gym. Another comfort one would be ‘Butterfly.’ It’s hard because all their songs touch on different tones.”