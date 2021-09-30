BTS: OMG! Jin has a shark encounter, ARMY reacts

BTS' Jin is known to be very attractive and it seems it’s not just restricted to humans. The singer returned to South Korea from his three-day stay in New York City. He went fishing when he encountered a shark. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's candid confession about My Universe with Coldplay, Will Smith confirms open relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and more

“[Achievement Unlocked] You have now become someone that has experienced the bite of a shark,” he wrote. While ARMY was worried about his safety, they soon came to know that the bite was of the bait Jin offered. He also joked about the incident and wrote, “Seems like it came to get an autograph.” He wished that he had greeted him better and asked, “Do you know BTS?” For those of you who don’t know Jin uses this as an icebreaker to ask foreigners if they are familiar with Korea. Also Read - BTS Poll verdict: ARMY decides who among the Bangtan boys is 'perfect date material' and we are not surprised with the result

Meanwhile, ARMY reacted with cute fanarts and memes bout the shark encounter. Here’s a look at some of the tweets: Also Read - BTS' RM and SUGA prove that they're perfect for Khatron Ke Khiladi as they perform Permission To Dance on a bridge 541 meters above ground level in latest Run BTS episode

The shark just wanted to know their names ...... ? pic.twitter.com/OuxBLXOgjY — ᴮᴱ Santina⁷ ?'s BTS ? (@Jiminie_Criket) September 26, 2021

Sharks seeing Worldwide Handsome Jin from water: pic.twitter.com/DSn44bNggs — MЯI⁷✵|never ending forever| (@mridz_twt) September 26, 2021

Sharks trying to impress jin be like ?? pic.twitter.com/EcV6OzzH5V — dhanux_btsarmy ~~~~~~MY UNIVERSE. (@BtsarmyDhanux) September 26, 2021

Jin: A shark took my bait!! Bts rendition of the story: pic.twitter.com/mLrStntYyo — yuki ◕દ◕ (@joon_lovebot) September 26, 2021

#Seokjin Shark before Shark after

Meeting Jin Meeting Jin pic.twitter.com/uPlqovNEs1 — Seokjinism (@seokjinism1) September 26, 2021

shark after being friends with Jin: pic.twitter.com/FhkD28NOAM — olakka dropped⁷ ?? (@parapinnojoon) September 26, 2021

Well, we are glad Jin is safe and sound.