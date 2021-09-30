BTS: OMG! Jin has a shark encounter, ARMY reacts

BTS' Jin is known to be very attractive and it seems it’s not just restricted to humans. The singer returned to South Korea from his three-day stay in New York City. He went fishing when he encountered a shark. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's candid confession about My Universe with Coldplay, Will Smith confirms open relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and more
“[Achievement Unlocked] You have now become someone that has experienced the bite of a shark,” he wrote. While ARMY was worried about his safety, they soon came to know that the bite was of the bait Jin offered. He also joked about the incident and wrote, “Seems like it came to get an autograph.” He wished that he had greeted him better and asked, “Do you know BTS?” For those of you who don’t know Jin uses this as an icebreaker to ask foreigners if they are familiar with Korea. Also Read - BTS Poll verdict: ARMY decides who among the Bangtan boys is 'perfect date material' and we are not surprised with the result
Meanwhile, ARMY reacted with cute fanarts and memes bout the shark encounter. Here’s a look at some of the tweets: Also Read - BTS' RM and SUGA prove that they're perfect for Khatron Ke Khiladi as they perform Permission To Dance on a bridge 541 meters above ground level in latest Run BTS episode
Well, we are glad Jin is safe and sound.
