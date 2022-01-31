Well, dating might be exciting for many youngsters, but it’s not for Jngkook. On the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards, an interviewer from Entertainment Tonight asked them about their girlfriends. He asked, “You guys are all together, but you didn’t bring your girlfriends. Do you need a girlfriend? Are you looking?” RM replied that they had ARMYs with thousands of girlfriends in here, so he doesn’t need to worry. In an interview with Esquire, Jungkook revealed that his priority was not relationships at that moment. In fact, he had chosen sleeping over dating. He had said, “The most important thing for us now is to sleep.” When asked about the best way in which BTS members charge their energy, Jungkook had said, “The best way to recharge is by sleeping, and sleep is important.” Also Read - BTS: Running Man guests were asked to name the K-pop boyband members and it resulted in CHAOS – watch video

Well, we are sure those who love sleeping would be able to relate with Jungkook.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has always acknowledged the power of ARMY behind the band's success. In a past interview with Weverse, he said, "When it comes to our concerts, ARMY are the ones who bought the tickets and they're the main characters. I think everything we focus on comes back down to ARMY."

He also revealed that he’s lazy and overthinks things sometimes. He stated that more than what people might expect, he does things his way. He added, "Plus, even though I don’t care what other people think of me, I kind of still do. (laughs) I have no idea. I’m sort of goofy—? But I’m also trying to live a full life—I’m that kind of person. (laughs).”