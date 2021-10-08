The Bangtan Boys are super-popular now and enjoy a great fan-following actress the world. However, there have been times when they were trolled. After a concert in 2017, they were accused of lip-syncing. Many haters alleged that it was impossible for them to sing and dance at the same time. The tolling became viral on Twitter. The band members were silent all the while. But they did find a unique way to shut down haters. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope once took an NYPD officer’s breath away with his killer looks and ARMY can relate to this - watch video

During the BTS performance of Mic Drop at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun on December 25, Suga shut them down in his own unique style. He paused was a few seconds and looked at the camera to prove that they were not lip-syncing. It was cheered instantly by fans. Have a look at the moment at 1:21 in the video below:

It was not the first time that Suga used his inimitable style to give an epic reply. In a press conference, when faced with a query about plagiarism, Suga interjected as RM was talking. He gave a firm but polite answer to the reporter, saying that the agency was working on the case, and they'll let him know.

Meanwhile, Suga fans got another reason to rejoice recently as his song Daechwita, which was released in May of last year, crossed 300 million views on YouTube. We can see Suga raping in the song which uses traditional Korean instruments. It is a part of Suga’s second mixtape, D-2 and was released under the name of Agust D. It can be recalled that BTS members performed Daechwita together during their BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, back in June.