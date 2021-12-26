As you might be aware, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Suga had tested positive first while RM and Jin tested positive later. Now, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reached out to the BTS members on Twitter. “Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요 (I hope you get well soon). It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” he tweeted. Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - BTS: Say WHAT! Jungkook joined Instagram in 2016? ARMY gets into Sherlock mode – view tweets

Big Hit Music had earlier confirmed that the three members had tested positive for COVID-19. In a detailed statement, it also shared their health update. Have a look at the statement below:

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.

After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.

Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea.

Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."

We wish RM, Jin and Suga a speedy recovery.