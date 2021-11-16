BTS is one of the most loved groups and have millions of fans aka ARMY across the world. Now the ARMY is enraged as one of BTS’ Twitter accounts has been suspended. We are talking about BTS WORLD, a mobile video game account developed by Takeone Company Corp and published by Netmarble. Reportedly, ‘Team Copyright’ is behind the suspension. They identify themselves as ‘Bangelidishi cyber security researchers’ and have over 5,000 followers on Facebook. Now, apparently, according to their Facebook page, they are a non-profit organization working “for a clean cyberspace.” They strive to remove “adult and atheist” content online. While it is not clear yet, they have got BTS’ account removed due to the alleged “promotion” of atheism, equality, and homosexuality. Also Read - BTS member V surprises ARMY with a throwback with Jungkook's dog Bam and BTS ARMY is having a meltdown – view tweets

@TwitterSupport

Are u kidding ⁉️

How can u suspend @BTSW_official asking copyright..its an official account ....?

U hear it..ITS THE OFFICIAL ACCOUNT OF THE BTS WORLD GAME..?? pic.twitter.com/8EKLHxpHQW — Solo_gawl8248 (@_Solo_Gawl8248) November 16, 2021

— Hi! @Twitter, @TwitterSupport. The official account of the game "BTS WORLD"(@BTSW_official) has been suspended recently, I have been following for a long time and they never violated the twitter rules. i kindly ask you to bring back that account as soon as possible, thanks. — Mahdie (@pishiagust_D) November 16, 2021

I THOUGHT U WERE LYING WHAT pic.twitter.com/j9aYH5IvXh — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) November 14, 2021

As a Bangladeshi, I'm feeling so much shame right now. Nowadays this shi*ty people of Bangladesh doing too much! They even banned the bts world tour official account. Can't even describe how much disgusting it is ? https://t.co/GZdjE651aj — koorookita⁷⟭⟬ (@BibaAyasha) November 16, 2021

Well, we will have to wait and watch if the account is back.