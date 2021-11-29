BTS members enjoy oh huge popularity across the globe what's up. They recently performed at Permission to Dance LA concert which was in front of a live audience after a really long time. However, Jimin confessed that German confessed that he couldn't enjoy the concert. Also Read - BTS LA Concert: SUGA leaves ARMY thirsting with his effortless swag; fans say, 'Min Yoongi deserves jail time' — read tweets

The singer opened up about the concert during a VLive session with fellow BTS members V and Jungkook after the first day of the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert ended. He said that was nervous and hence couldn’t enjoy it. @doyou__bangtan on Twitter translated his conversation to English. The tweet read, “JM says he wasn't able to enjoy the concert very much today, he was so nervous. He couldn't see ARMY well, even though they were right in front of him. He used to be able to see and feel everything, but the audience felt more like LED screens today. And yet, he was so happy.” Also Read - BTS press con: 'We truly felt the walls,' leader RM addresses Asian-hate across the globe; offers consolation to everyone facing discrimination

Another tweet read, “JM says once again that he's so thankful, so thankful that we waited for them. That we allowed them to feel such feelings again.” The fan also wrote that Jimin felt a sense of remorse for not being able to interact with fans. “JM felt a sense of remorse that he wasn't able to interact with us in the same way the past 2 years, and is thus so thankful that we waited for them. V points out that we enjoy them as entertainers too, though! JM recognises it was how they decided they could be close to us,” read the tweet. Also Read - BTS concert: Jin turns up in a Squid Game doll inspired ponytail; ARMY has a swell time playing 'red light green light' with him – view tweets

Jimin also spoke about online concerts. “JM mentions their online concerts had them taken aback because they'd come out on stage only to multiple cameras. V recognises it really is so much better to be able to see fans' expressions and excitement and feel it to the max.”

Have a look at the tweets below:

Well, we hope the Covid situation is under control and we get to see the BTS members perform in front of fans like before.