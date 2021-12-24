In a news that will shock ARMY, BTS member Suga has tested positive for Covid-19. He had returned from the US earlier this week. While in the US, the singer had attended many events along with the other BTS members. They had also attended American Music Awards 2021. BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Friday confirmed the news in a statement. According to the statement, SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and ‘is not presenting any symptoms’ as of today. The statement also read that he is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities. Have a look at the entire statement below: Also Read - BTS: RM's Instagram picture reminds ARMY of Suga and Jimin; check out to know why

Hello.

This is BIGHIT Music.

BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.

The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

We wish the singer a speedy recovery.