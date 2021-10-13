BTS member Jimin turns 26 today. He is one of the most popular band members and has a great fan-following. While his fans are wishing him on social media, his fellow band members are trolling him. Yes, you heard that right. Jin, who had wished Jimin happy birthday on a piece of tissue last year, used a ripped-up piece of cardboard this time. Also Read - BTS: Did you know this BIG aspect that makes Jimin different from all the other Bangtan Boys?

J-Hope next posted a video of Jimin tripping all over himself while dancing. We can see him falling. To add insult to injury, his caption read, “Sexy #HopeFilm #JiminssisBirthday #HappyBirthdayJimin.”

His next video saw Jimin making his own sound effects while boxing with Jungkook. “Lovely #hopefilm #ourJiminsexistenceisloveinhumanform

#withoutJimin_whatwould_ARMYsdo,” read his caption.

His next post was a picture of Jimin looking exhausted as his one leg is on a chair. “To our Jjimin-i, happy birthday. #hopefilm #littlebylittle_thejoy_ispilingup_onJiminday #withoutJimin_whatwould_ARMYsdo,” he wrote.

There was even a photo of him brushing. J-Hope had written, “I edited the picture of Jimin brushing his teeth, but the original photo went up instead hmph anyways, happy birthday Jimin-i.”

We are sure Jimin won’t mind because if your friends don’t roast you on your birthday, are they even your friends?

Meanwhile, recently BTS Indian fan base collected over ₹1.5 lakh funds to donate towards a cause ahead of Jimin's birthday. According to Hindustan Times, the Indian fans of BTS said, “We donate to a cause for members’ birthdays every year. It has become a tradition for us. We try to support new causes each time and also try to pick causes that resonate with us based on what we see happening around us or what we think would be a good project to pick up.”