TM88 has produced for many incredible artists, like , Gucci Mane, the Migos, Travis Scott, Future, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, and . Now, it seems a collab with BTS is on the cards. TM88 has tweeted several times to work with BTS. Also Read - BTS’ Jimin REACTS to Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter remix TikTok and its too cute to handle!

He recently tweeted that he has got that mail from BTS. “Been a crazy month, finally got that email from BTS hopefully we make some magic. A lot of music dropping for CrashDummy x 808 mafia and his dream to work with them,” his tweet read. Also Read - Ahead of BTS in the Soop 2, here's a throwback to Suga aka Min Yoongi's boyfriend/ husband material avatar from season 1 – view pics

ARMY thinks it might be a hip-hop track, but we need to wait for more details. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - BTS: Pakistani ARMY lashes out as a billboard featuring birthday wish for Jungkook was taken down for allegedly 'promoting homosexuality

Yoongi wasn't kidding when he said there will lots of hiphop songs upcoming pic.twitter.com/zGsTzNVDse — palak⁷ (@Palak_952) September 3, 2021

ITS BEEN OVER 3 YEARS!! pic.twitter.com/fn47zrQ1cw — bora ⛱ (slow) (@modooborahae) September 3, 2021

Patience hurts but pays ❤️?? — RM's illest chic alive⁷ (@BibillyBae) September 3, 2021

The fact that it took that long but the timing is just perfect!! he got to know them more musically thru the yrs and appreciates b-side tracks as much as title tracks YES this bout to be banger!!! — Mr. Agust Daegu (@bangtangeriines) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS recently entered the '2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame' with 23 records. GWR (Guiness World Records) shared an official statement to announce this news. The statement read, “BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.”