Like many of us, BTS member are also done with COVID-19. The pandemic is on since more than 19 months now. V wrote on Weverse, "Everything is meaningless..Just want Corona to end." It seems he even forgot about the Hallowen holiday. "Wow… Halloween day was yesterday.. ? Raise your hands if you didn't know…" RM told COVID-19 to, "get the hell out."

In a recent interview with TV journalist Juju Chang for the talk show Good Morning America (GMA), BTS members spoke about what they miss about being on live tours. J-Hope said that he misses the "trivial daily part of life," like coming together and talking to other people. "I get an energy from those moments that I haven't been able to feel lately," said the Bangtan Boys member. On the other hand, Jin also reflected somewhat like J-Hope as he said, "there's a lot we miss in our daily lives." He added, "Back in the day, I enjoyed drinking a glass of soju over gukbab (a Korean dish with hot soup and rice) with Suga after work."

On the other hand, Jimin expressed his excitement to perform in front of ARMY post the pandemic crisis. "I hope that COVID ends quickly and we can get back to doing the performances we love." Coming to Jungkook, he said, "Rather than photoshoots or TV shows, I could do concerts all day long. That's the biggest loss for me." We saw V coming up with an emotional statement as he said, "Most important of all are our fans, who trust us, root for us and embrace everything about us. It's been almost a year and a half, two years since I've had real eye contact with ARMY. Since I don't see them in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist. 'Do they exist? Are they still there?' I ask myself. So that's what I miss the most."