If you are an ardent BTS fan, you should know this. Only Jimin and Jungkook are the two band members who use their real names. But there is an interesting story behind Jimin and his stage name. He was almost called Baby J and Baby G. He went by his real name instead because Baby J sounded "really weird" to him. Thank goodness he did because Baby G indeed sounds really weird.

On tvN's You Quiz On The Block, Jimin said he hardly slept during his training. He lived in a constant state of stress and was afraid that he would not make it. He had to bring education and school under one roof. He announced of all members that he would wake up the earliest and go to bed at the latest. "I worked out until about 4am and got up around 6:30 am to go to school. It wasn't difficult for me then," Jimin had said.

Meanwhile, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's net worth is $20 million reportedly. Moreover, Jimin is the only K-pop idol who has topped the individual Idol Brand Reputation Ranking 19 times in a row. According to reports, Jimin also has shares in Hybe.

The singer has also earned himself several titles including Japan’s ‘Generation Z role model’ and ‘Sold out Star!’ Jimin along with RM bought a flat at Nine One Hannam, South Korea. According to reports, the flat costs around $5.3 million reportedly. Jimin is also a proud member of another flat, which is apparently worth $3.9 million.