BTS ARMY is on cloud nine and they have every reason to be so. Bang PD has shared a pic the band members after finishing their 3-day concert. The CEO and producer's caption read, "With the great @bts.bighitofficial #permissiontodance #honored #bighitmusic #HYBE." ARMY is loving the post. Wrote a fan, "Thank you for creating the 'great' you're standing with today.... Thank you so much sir. Thank you BTS for the dedication you guys have for us... Thank you so much for everything." Another one added, "MUCH LOVE, BTS AND BANG PD-NIM!!!! BORAHAE" Read another comment, "Wah Wah the master mind is here !!!!" Have a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, it seems Jimin has got new tattoos. During the concert, fans noticed one tattoo on his neck which was a crescent moon. Another one was behind his ears. He was trending on social media. Read a comment "PARK JIMIN and JIMINS is now trending WorldWide in 14 and 16 respectively! They've been on the ww trends for hours now!! Other keywords are also trending under topics as fans are excited after Jimin's tattoo reveal ? JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN TATTOO OMG JIMIN Also Jimin." Another comment read, "JIMIN NEW TATTOOS?!".

It's just amazing to see how much love BTS members get from ARMY.