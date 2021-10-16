The countdown has begun for BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage online concert which will take place on October 24 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). As we wait for the concert, the band has dropped a teaser and it is pretty good. An instant throwback to BTS' past EP 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2' or 'HYYH' era, the teaser focuses more on the lead single of the album 'Run'. Also Read - BTS In the Soop 2: From Jungkook's nipple piercing to Jimin's romeo moment and more: here's what ARMY is talking about

It has a lot of hip-hop and R&B influence and inspires you to keep going despite obstacles. The minute-long video also features their discography. It has already crossed 40 lakh views.

We can see RM, Jungkook and V are together in one room. On the other hand, Jin, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope are in another room. Have a look at the video below:

The online concert will be exclusively streamed online on the fan community platform, Weverse. The band members are also gearing up for the show that will take place in Los Angeles. Named Permission To Dance, it is scheduled for November 27-28 and December1-2.

Meanwhile, the latest track of the K-Pop band to set a break a new record is Blood, Seat & Tears as it crossed 800 million views on Youtube. It has become the septet's seventh such song to do so. Dynamite, DNA, Boy With Love, Fake Love, Mic Drop and Idol are some of the other BTS songs that have achieved this milestone in the past. Blood Seat & Tears was released by the band on 10th October 2016. It seems that the band is truly unstoppable.