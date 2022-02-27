It seems BTS member Taehyung is completely fine now. The singer recovered from COVID recently. He took to Instagram to share some pics in which he stepped out. He can be seen at a music store in one pic. In another pic, he can be seen with trumpets at a studio. Fans are also reacting on his biceps which can be seen in a pic. “TAEHYUNG IS AFTER ALL OF US,” wrote a fan. “Jeon jungkook, he’s so handsome,” read another comment. Have a look at his post and some ARMY reactions below: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook explores Instagram with a request to satiate his hunger; ARMY goes berserk over his 'cuteness'

After his COVID recovery last week, Big Hit Music had released a statement which read, “We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22. V has been receiving treatment from home from Tuesday the15th, and he is now able to return to his daily activities.” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching pic of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station, Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson for deleting his Insta account and more

It further read, “V did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine. He had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home, but has made a full recovery. We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19.”