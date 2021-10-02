ARMY has another reason to rejoice as BTS has revealed their individual teaser images for Permission To Dance On Stage - LA. With the COVID situation improving, The Big Hit Music group revealed they'd be holding their first in-person concert in almost 2 years. The event is scheduled to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California from November 27-28 and from December 1-2 for a total of 4 shows. Ticketing details will be available via Weverse. Here’s a look at their images below: Also Read - Furious BTS ARMY takes Twitter by a storm; asks HYBE to 'SPEAK UP FOR Jungkook' as the latter gets reported for under-the-table advertising' – view tweets

It can be recalled that in August, BTS had cancelled their Map Of The Soul tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Fans who had purchased tickets to the BTS's cancelled Map of the Soul shows have been promised early access to Permission to Dance on Stage concerts. Well, the presale for those who bought VIP admission to the Map of the Soul tour begins Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. Later, another presale will be starting Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. and the third presale for members of BTS’ official Army fan club will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m followed by the final presale which will take place on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. Also Read - These amazing facts about BTS and Coldplay‘s 'My Universe' music video will BLOW YOUR MIND!

It seems we are inching towards pre-COVID world.