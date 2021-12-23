BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook care a lot about ARMY. They are extremely dedicated to the ARMY. Even when they are busy, the members make sure ARMY remains their top priority. Even the fans of BTS are very supportive and are a big motivation for the band members. The members do not attend an after-party following award shows in the U.S. And the reason will surely impress the ARMY’s heart. The BTS members spend their time after award shows communicating with their fans. They do this via livestreams on VLIVE. Now, isn’t that really sweet? Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's birthday celebrations begin as HYBE's neighbourhood gets dotted with ads — view pics

According to Billboard, the band says it has never attended an awards-show afterparty in the United States. Instead of attending awards-show afterparty, it has always been back to a hotel to jump on V-Live to celebrate with ARMY. In an interview to Billboard, RM told the magazine that it's like a ritual for them.

It's been a busy two years for the band members and they recently took a break. In a statement Big Hit Music wrote,

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour.’

BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.

This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.”