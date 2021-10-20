For those of you who want to know more about BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, we have got an interesting update. Recently, he retook the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test to determine which of the 16 personality types he falls into. He had earlier shared that he had an ENFP personality type, but according to his new results shared on Weverse, he now has a different MBTI type. Also Read - Hey Army, BTS all set to open the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour - here's all you need to know about it

The singer now has an INFP personality type. It is also known as the “mediator” personality type. It suggests that he has become more introverted and needs some time to recharge his energy by being on his own. INFPs are also known for their creativity and imagination, often losing themselves in their own daydreams. Also Read - After rumours of V and Jimin's Friends song being included in Marvel’s Eternals, ARMY shares 5 more BTS songs they feel are perfect for the MCU

They are also hopeless romantics and search for their soul mates. Now, we don’t know yet if V is looking for a soulmate. They are also passionate about finding their life purpose, open-minded to new ideas, and driven to make the world a better place. Well, that's great and it seems he has become more mature. Also Read - Those who disrespect BTS' hard work should get ready to face Coldplay's wrath! Here's why

It also shows that he can come up with creative ideas when brainstorming unique ideas. People with this personality type are empathetic and have deep relationships with loved ones. They can have “profound emotional responses to music, art, nature, and the people around them”. They look for creative opportunities to express themselves. V’s love for art, photography, and fashion go according to this new personality type.

So, what’s your take on his new personality type? Tweet to us and let us know.