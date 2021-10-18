Well, this will be huge if it comes true. BTS’ V and Jimin’s song, Friends is reportedly included in the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals. The film is being directed by Chloe Zhao. Marvel News revealed a list of the songs included on the soundtrack. It included Friends as well. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - BTS ARMY showers support on VMIN and PRODUCER JIMIN aka Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin as rumours of their song Friends getting included in Marvel's Eternals surface – view tweets
The ARMY is excited about this piece of information. A fan wrote, “Friends is the most beautiful and emotional song I have ever heard and that's because the song is about our soulmates Jimin and Tae who sung it and also produced by our Prod Jimin. It definitely deserves it and I am so happy for Vmin.” Another one added, “FRIENDS U WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS.” “Vmin in a Marvel Soundtrack im so excited,” read another comment. Have a look at the some of the reactions below: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma lip-syncs FRIENDS' drunken Ross and it's the funniest thing on the internet today – watch video
Friends has been produced by member Park Jimin and sang as a subunit track by Jimin and V. Also Read - Kate Winslet in Divergent, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Scarlett Johannson in Avengers and more – Hollywood beauties who played amazing characters while pregnant
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.