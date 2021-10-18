Well, this will be huge if it comes true. BTS’ V and Jimin’s song, Friends is reportedly included in the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals. The film is being directed by Chloe Zhao. Marvel News revealed a list of the songs included on the soundtrack. It included Friends as well. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - BTS ARMY showers support on VMIN and PRODUCER JIMIN aka Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin as rumours of their song Friends getting included in Marvel's Eternals surface – view tweets

A Chloe Zhao misturou Lizzo, Pink Floyd e BTS!!! Confira a lista de músicas presentes em #Eternals: pic.twitter.com/z2gI9xZZtQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 16, 2021

The ARMY is excited about this piece of information. A fan wrote, "Friends is the most beautiful and emotional song I have ever heard and that's because the song is about our soulmates Jimin and Tae who sung it and also produced by our Prod Jimin. It definitely deserves it and I am so happy for Vmin." Another one added, "FRIENDS U WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS." "Vmin in a Marvel Soundtrack im so excited," read another comment. Have a look at the some of the reactions below:

Vmin in a Marvel Soundtrack im so excited — NIKITA⁷ ♡ (@BLACKSWANBEY) October 16, 2021

FRIENDS U WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/GMW7X65hFD — ˢʰᵃʸ (@joonuliet) October 16, 2021

Friends is the most beautiful and emotional song I have ever heard and that's because the song is about our soulmates Jimin and Tae who sung it and also produced by our Prod Jimin. It definitely deserves it and I am so happy for Vmin? pic.twitter.com/nD8ZsTVB77 — Jimin Admirer | Jimtober✨ (@Here_for_Jimin) October 17, 2021

Friends has been produced by member Park Jimin and sang as a subunit track by Jimin and V.