BTS' V once got Team T1 member to savagely troll Jimin over his gaming skills leaving everyone in splits - watch here

BTS Run episodes are utmost fun. The boy gang makes sure to give several moments of comedy and laughter to their fans as they pull each other's leg. Well, we can only expect double the fun when another boy gang joins the band. During the Run BTS Ep 115, League of Legends' Team T1 joined BTS for a gaming session. Both the boy gangs gave in their all to win but it was T1 who emerged victorious. But the most fun moment was when V got T1 member to diss Jimin.

Now, V and Jimin call each other soulmates but they never leave an opportunity to diss each other. They love to pull each other's leg and often give out hilarious moments for the team. So during the chat session, as T1 praised the K-pop band about their gaming skills, V got Canna (member of T1) to diss Jimin. After Canna praised BTS, V whispered something in his ear and also directed him to say it loud. Canna then says, "I think Jimin is not good at playing games." Jimin was in shock while all the other members burst into laughter.

Later, Jimin got his moment to boast as T1 member Cuzz thanked Jimin for taking good care of him. Jimin got up from his seat and expressed pride by saying "Did you hear that?" However, BTS members still joked about his gaming skills. Lol!



In the past, V got Victoria from American Hustle Life to say Jiminie pabo. Not knowing what it means, Victoria followed V's instructions. Pabo in Korean means a fool. Jimin has stunned as basically Victoria called him stupid. V is too savage, we must say! But we love all this banter to the core, don't we?