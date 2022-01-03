Even sky is not the limit when it comes to some of the BTS members. The keep on achieving new things and creating new records. Now BTS member Taehyung aka V has created a new record. According to reports, he has become the fastest Asian act to reach 30 million followers on Instagram within just 27 days. He has surpassed Blackpink's Lisa’s previously held record. She had achieved that feat in 1 year, 8 months and 22 days. It just goes to show how popular V is. He is also one of the most followed Korean male celeb on social media. As you might be aware, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram on December 6 which made ARMY go crazy. Also Read - Happy birthday Jisoo: From being a picky eater to starring with Lee Minho in an ad – these 5 unknown facts of the Blackpink star will blow your mind

Meanwhile, ARMY has another reason to be happy as BTS member Suga has tested negative for Covid-19. BigHit Music took to Weverse to announce Suga's recovery. The statement read, "Hello, this is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you."