The moment BTS fans had been waiting for is here. The OST of Our Beloved Summer which is crooned by V is out and ARMY can’t keep calm. The K-drama features Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are NOW on INSTAGRAM; check their first posts

The video is getting a lot of love from fans. V’s mellifluous voice is leaving the fans impressed. “Taehyung's voice omg,” wrote a fan. “TYSM BB HIS VOICE IS SO BEAUTIFUL WTF,” read another tweet. “IM SOBBING,” read a comment. “SO BEAUTIFUL it feels just like the title “our beloved summer,” read another comment. Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - BTS ARMY combines Jin in Super Tuna with Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad to hilarious effect

Taehyung's voice omg ???? pic.twitter.com/e6SLnn9zRe — Taehyung Simper⁷?? V OST SOON (@taetae_simper) December 6, 2021

SO BEAUTIFUL it feels just like the title “our beloved summer” ? — ??? (@stussyjimin) December 6, 2021

Yahh I'm in love ???????? — ?Crystal⁷? Saw BTS live in LA ?? (@cikococo) December 6, 2021

There is heaven in his voice???? — shit happens , but here we are TT (@ishaishaishaaa) December 6, 2021

Oh WOW ? my tears got emotional hearing the song why? ?? — Focus on BTS (@JKASilentrev) December 6, 2021

Choi Woo Shik was a part of the multi-award-winning film Parasite. Talking about Our Beloved Summer, it is a romantic comedy about two past lovers whose paths meet again when their documentary suddenly gets immense popularity ten years later. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor once AGAIN proves to be a part of BTS ARMY; sings My Universe to her dog – watch