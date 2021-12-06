The moment BTS fans had been waiting for is here. The OST of Our Beloved Summer which is crooned by V is out and ARMY can’t keep calm. The K-drama features Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are NOW on INSTAGRAM; check their first posts
The video is getting a lot of love from fans. V's mellifluous voice is leaving the fans impressed. "Taehyung's voice omg," wrote a fan. "TYSM BB HIS VOICE IS SO BEAUTIFUL WTF," read another tweet. "IM SOBBING," read a comment. "SO BEAUTIFUL it feels just like the title "our beloved summer," read another comment. Have a look at the reactions below:
Choi Woo Shik was a part of the multi-award-winning film Parasite. Talking about Our Beloved Summer, it is a romantic comedy about two past lovers whose paths meet again when their documentary suddenly gets immense popularity ten years later.
