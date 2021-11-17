Fans love BTS and want to know everything about their personal lives. In an ELLE Girl Russia‘s December 2018 issue, the boys had spoken about the possibility about dating despite their busy schedules. Suga had said that they wake up in the morning to work nearly 24 hours. They have to then start their schedule again. So he had said that they get no time. “You’ll understand if you walk in our shoes. We really don’t have time. Just like today. Our work ends in the morning, but we have to wake up early to go practice again before having to re-do the same schedule again,” the singer had said. Also Read - BTS leader RM is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ community and these instances are proof

Jimin had echoed Suga’s sentiments and had said that he doesn’t believe that they could date people. “We don’t even have time to meet our family members. Our lifestyles are very different from other people,” Jimin had stated. Also Read - BTS members respond to worried ARMY's 'Have a Safe Flight' in the cutest possible manner - view posts

Talking about dating, recently, a fan wrote on WeVerse that though she did not have a boyfriend, her family thought that she was dating Jimin. She wrote, “Jimin I don’t have a boyfriend. but my whole family knows you’re my boyfriend. what should l do? (sic)”. BTS leader RM reacted to this and wrote, “Wow.” Also Read - BTS: ARMY stunned with J-Hope's increased alcohol tolerance level; Here's how the MAMA hitmaker responded

Back in 2015, RM had confessed that he was once in a relationship. He had said there was a girl that he had dated in high school. He had said that a relationship is something that you can’t really define. “But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle are trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process,” he had said.