BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is a pro at making posts, sharing stories, videos on Instagram. He conducted another QnA session on Instagram last night. Jungkook has tested COVID positive in the US after he landed. He has a sore throat and HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, had released a statement informing everyone about the same. BTS ARMY was aghast after listening to the news of Jungkook testing COVID positive days before the Grammy Awards event. The Bangtan Boys are going to perform at the Grammys. The update on whether or not JK will perform at the Grammys with the rest of the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Taehyung - is still not confirmed.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, who is in quarantine in the US is bored it seems. He conducted a QnA session, wherein he asked ARMYs to share some recommendations on Netflix that he can binge during his free time. But guess what? Most of the series' have been already watched by the Euphoria hitmaker. When asking for recommendations, one of the ARMYs asked him 'Will you not be appearing in any dramas?' to which the Permission To Dance and Butter crooner replied, "Do I look like I would be good at acting?" Later, one of the ARMYs said that his acting in House of ARMY was good and asked him why don't he appear in any dramas. The Stay Alive hitmaker replied saying, "Really?" and asked directors whether they would cast him in any role. BTS UPDATES (@bts_daily.news) shared the translation of Jungkook's QnA/ AMA. Check out their posts below:

Jungkook revealed that he has already watched Bridgerton, Our Beloved Summer, Alice in Borderland, The Uncanny Encounter, Love and Leashes, Don't Look Up to name a few. Jungkook also replied in a lot of voice notes to the ARMYs. The My Universe singer's voice sounds a little off, but he is recovering and sounds happy to be interacting with the ARMY. He even said Party Party Yeah when an ARMY posted about the same on the QnA window.