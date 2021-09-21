As you might be aware, BTS recently arrived in New York City for the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they spoke at. They also performed on their hit number Permission To Dance. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook rocks Louis Vuitton's damier cigarette pants like none other and these pics are PROOF

The members had a 14 hour long flight from Korea to New York. One might expect them to take rest after their journey, but that wasn't the case with Jin. Shortly after BTS landed at the airport in New York City, Weverse posted an advertisement for season two of BTS In the SOOP, which caught Jin's attention. got the attention of not just ARMY but cast of the show, specifically Jin. The season 2 of In The SOOP hasn't even been released yet, but Jin was so excited that he requested for a third season as well. "I'd like In The Soop Season 3 please," he wrote.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Weverse Magazine, Jin shared that he needs to make his fans laugh. Jin said, "I hope our fans don't lose their laughter. He added that he's not really good at saying those kinds of cheesy things. "It's not in my personality. I feel embarrassed and cringey when I talk like that, and I can't take myself seriously, so I try to keep it to a minimum," said the singer.

He added, "But fans watch us as a hobby, you know? Hobbies are all about enjoying yourself and being able to laugh, so I want to look happy for them, not exhausted." He went on to say that he goes out of his way to make funny posts or leave funny replies on Weverse to make them happier. "I just hope anyone who likes me is happy,” Jin said.