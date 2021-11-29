actor took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen dancing with her new-born baby Rumi-Ray. "My dance partner for life," read her caption. The face of the baby isn't visible. The video can be seen on her Instagram stories. Have a look at the sceenshot below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS wins Artist of The Year at AMAs 2021, Nickyanka fans speculate divorce as Priyanka Chopra drops 'Jonas' surname and more

Freida Pinto welcomed her first baby Rumi-Ray with her husband Cory Tran recently. The couple took to Instagram last week to make the announcement, “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly,” wrote Freida. Also Read - Train to Busan, #Alive, Ravenous, Go Goa Gone, 28 Days Later – the best non-Hollywood zombie movies to watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio Cinema

On the other hand Cory wrote, "Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle. You are such a warrior.” The face of the baby is hidden in the pics.

Freida got engaged to Cory Tran back in November 2019. Flaunting her baby bump, she announced her pregnancy in October this year.

“Baby Tran, coming this Fall," she had captioned the post.

We congratulate the couple on the new phase of their life.