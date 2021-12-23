For those of you want to know more about Jungkook and his views, we have got something for you. In an interview with Vogue Korea, he spoke about a lot of things and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he got quite philosophical best. He said that he was clear about what he wants to do. He added that he wants to live according to his own will. “Even if there’s a life after this one, I won’t be able to remember it, and this is the only life I’ve been given right now. On top of that, it’s a short one;” said the singer. He went on to say that he would never do something that everyone agrees is wrong, but in the realm of diversity, he wants to live his own way. He said that he established these thoughts early on. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra reacts to divorce rumours, Spider Man No Way Home retains grip on box office, BTS' V gets huge compliment from Coldplay and more

When asked about what was eternal to him, Jungkook wasn't sure about art being the most important thing. "Isn't life itself more important? The time I lived remains intact to me. That's why life is both finite and eternal," he said.

He went on to say that he has realistic thoughts and idealistic thoughts, and they always co-exist. "Before I used to be greedy and did what I wanted to do without giving it much thought. However, just like life and human relationships, your thoughts change," He went on to say that these days, he's more realistic and what he needs to do is more important than what he wants to do."

Well, we think these are signs that he’s maturing and maturing real fast.