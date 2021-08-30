and Nick Jonas are not afraid to share PDA pics. They have done that several times in the past. The actress took to Instagram recently to share a PDA pic in which Nick is seen using a knife and fork on the actress. The actress captioned, "Snack," followed with fork and knife emojis. Priyanka is seen in a black bikini top and red bottoms while Nick has his swimming shorts on. Have a look at the picture below: Also Read - 'Jai Mata Di,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows love to Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith who gets a tattoo of Goddess Sita

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. The actress was asked about the secret behind a good marriage. Saying that it's just been two years of marriage so she can't tell much, PeeCee told Vogue Australia, "Secret behind a good marriage? I am just two years in, so I would be able to tell you only so much.” She added that according to her, it is conversation. “And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all," said the actress. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Jennifer Lopez's big plans for Ben Affleck's birthday, BTS' RM reveals who is the best and worst dancer among the gang and more

The actress also shared a husband appreciation post on Instagram recently and wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" Nick responded with, "I Love You More." Both of them should be rewarded for constantly giving us couple goals. Also Read - Painting the town red! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal TONS of dates before they part again for work - view pics