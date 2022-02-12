From Nick Jonas' 'morning mood' after becoming a dad and the Oscars 2022 nominations to the Oscars snubbing Lady Gaga BTS member V's comment on nose hair and BTS leader RM's unseen pics of his studio; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in Hollywood over the past week. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news, ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest Hollywood newsmakers from last week. Also Read - BTS: All Of Us Are Dead Actress Lee Yoo Mi once credited Bangtan Boys for helping her overcome Self-Image Issues – deets

So, without further ado, here are the Hollywood newsmakers from 7th-12th February 2022...

Nick Jonas' 'morning mood' after becoming a dad

Nick Jonas has posted a video, where we get a sneak peek into his 'morning mood' for the first time after he became a father. though is missing from said video, so we got to wondering how she's going to react to it. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: ARMY trends YoonKook with full power as Stay Alive album goes live, Kylie Jenner upset with Travis Scott and more

Oscars 2022 nomination

Jai Bhim failed to get an Oscar nominations. On the other hand, Andrew Garfield fans are celebrating as the actor was nominated in the Best Actor category for Tick Tick BOOM. Check out the complete list...

Oscars snub Lady Gaga

fans are disappointed as the House of Gucci actress failed to get an Oscar nomination. The list of this year’s Oscar nominees for best actress include for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, for Being the Ricardos and for Spencer.

BTS member V's comment on nose hair

BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V's comment on 'nose hair' leads to an embarrassing moment for leader RM; what happens next will leave you in splits – watch video

BTS leader RM's unseen pics of his studio

BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared never-seen-before pictures of his studio on his Instagram handle. RM's studio is in HYBE's building. BTS ARMY is going gaga over the pictures.

