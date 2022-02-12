Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Nick Jonas' 'morning mood' after becoming a dad, Oscars 2022 nominations, BTS member V's comment on nose hair and more

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Oscars 2022 nominations, Lady Gaga, Suriya, Jai Bhim, Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick BOOM, BTS member V and BTS leader RM have made it to the trending Hollywood newsmakers of last week