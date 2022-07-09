Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Amber Heard files motion to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation trial verdict; Ajay Devgn take a dig at Chris Hemsworth and more

The world of entertainment has been very exciting and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Hollywood news of the week. From files motion to dismiss defamation trial verdict claiming has no evidence to taking a dig at stunt in Thor Love And Thunder, here's a look at the top trending Hollywood news of the week. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to trolling post Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement; Malaika Arora gets ogled by watchman and more

tightly hugs as she wraps up Heart of Stone shoot

Alia Bhatt has finally wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and she expressed her gratitude to the team with a heartfelt note. She also had a special message to . Check out full story here. Also Read - Alia Bhatt tightly hugs Gal Gadot as she wraps up Heart of Stone shoot; has a message for Ranbir Kapoor [View Pics]

Thor Love And Thunder: Did Ajay Devgn take a dig at Chris Hemsworth for recreating his iconic bike stunt?

Ajay Devgn recently hit headlines thanks to Chris Hemsworth. A scene in Thor Love And Thunder got compared to Ajay Devgn's bike scene from Phool Aur Kante. Check out full story here. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more Bollywood celebs who revealed their favourite s*x positions

Advertisement

and Travis Scott are already preparing their baby to be an athlete

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to have already begun preparations to make their little one, who's not yet even 6 months old, a star athlete later in life, but there's a twist. Check out full story here.

BTS: J-Hope's More tops Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart

BTS J-Hope's More is the No.1 in the Global Top Songs chart of Spotify; Grammys name his album as one of the best of July 2022 along with and Lizzo's works. Check out full story here.

BTS: Jungkook and Charlie Puth were in a BL relationship for Left and Right music video

BTS: Charlie Puth hints that Jungkook and he were kind of in a BL romance in Left and Right MV. The American singer is known to be straight so fans are teasing him on his gay awakening. Check out full story here.

Guardians Of The Galaxy star calls Sidharth Malhotra an action hero

Sidharth Malhotra and Chris Pratt bonded well over a video call while talking about their love for Indian food and fitness. Chris was so impressed by Sidharth's physique that he instantly figured out that he is an action hero. Check out full story here.

Amber Heard files motion to dismiss defamation trial verdict; claims Johnny Depp has 'no evidence'

Amber Heard's lawyers have filed a motion before a Virginia court to dismiss the defamation trial verdict along with Johnny Depp's entire defamation case against her. Check out full story here.